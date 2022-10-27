The board of the Balearic Ports Authority has approved a 120,000 square metre expansion of the commercial docks in Palma, which will mean that the principal shipyard in Palma, Astilleros Mallorca, can move to a new home in this area creating an enlarged refit and repair centre for private yachts including superyachts. The size of the area presently managed by STP, experts in yacht refit and repair, will also increase by 56,000 metres. Just this week STP, using one of their giant cranes, started refit work on a luxury British superyacht.
Green light for massive superyacht refit and repair centre in Palma
The expansion project had been blocked
