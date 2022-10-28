The weather in Mallorca for the All Saints bank holiday is expected to be fairly stable, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

However, the first half is expected to be hotter, with temperatures more typical of late summer than autumn, than the second half.

Tomorrow, Saturday, October 29, will be a bit cloudy but temperatures will remain unchanged for the most part.

The wind will be light easterly.

Little change is expected on Sunday or Monday, the last day of October.

Temperatures will continue to be high for the time of year, but will no longer exceed 30ºC, as has been the case over the past few weeks.

In Palma, a minimum of 17ºC and a maximum of 27ºC are forecast which means November is going to have a bright sunny start.