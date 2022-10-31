The British Foreign Office has surprisingly updated its advice for anyone wanting to travel to Spain due to political unrest in the country (not in the Balearics).

Over the past seven day, a number of protests have taken place across Spain. In Madrid, people took to the streets to voice their complaints against the worsening cost of living crisis. On Thursday, a separate pro-independence demonstration took place in Barcelona which saw activists block off part of the city airport and major roads. It comes after government ministers arrived in the city to meet Catal officials.

The Foreign Office said: "Demonstrations, political gatherins, or marches may take place in Spain with little or no warning, particularly in cities. You should follow the advice of police and local authorities.

"While the vast majority of demonstrations are peaceful, there is a risk of isolated incidents of unrest or violence. If you’re in and around areas where demonstrations are taking place, remain vigilant and move away quickly if there are signs of disorder."

Travel rules in Spain were eased by the Spanish government earlier this month, allowing British travellers to travel more freely without sticking to any Covid restrictions. According to the new rules, UK arrivals are no longer required to: