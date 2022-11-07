Andalucia turned up the heat on the Balearics at the World Travel Market fair in London today by announcing a plan to attract tourists in search of a better climate and lower heating bills during the winter.
Andalucia steals a march on Balearics. Launches plan in London to attract "cold weather tourists"
Cheaper to go to Andalucia than stay at home
Also in News
- Mallorcan foreign property market hit by a “nuclear bomb”
- Owner of Ronaldo’s Mallorca summer home goes missing with private jet
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- Spain's Nomad visa to launch early next year, tax breaks and 300 days of sunshine!
- Rafa Nadal in dash for Mallorca wedding bash
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.