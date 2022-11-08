British travel giant, Jet2, has announced a 25 percent increase in flights to Mallorca this winter which will give the island a major lift during the low season. The announcement was made during a meeting this morning with the Mayor of Calvia Alfonso Rodriguez and Calvia´s tourism boss, Xavier Pascuet.
Jet2 announces 25 percent increase in winter flights to Mallorca
British tour firm gives Mallorca a lift
25% compared to when?