British travel giant, Jet2, has announced a 25 percent increase in flights to Mallorca this winter which will give the island a major lift during the low season. The announcement was made during a meeting this morning with the Mayor of Calvia Alfonso Rodriguez and Calvia´s tourism boss, Xavier Pascuet.

The British travel company said that the additional flights would be part of their "youth lifestyle" programme. Calvia, home to the popular resorts of Palmanova, Magalluf and Santa Ponsa, is also anxious to attract more winter tourists. The Mayor said that the municipality had a wide range of activities ranging from the hugely successful Mallorca Life music festival to sporting events during the low season.

The additional flights will be welcomed by the Mallorca tourist industry in general because it could mean that more hotels will stay open.

The Council of Mallorca is promoting the island during low seasion as a centre for hiking and other sporting events and also as a weekend getaway destination.