To gain access to the free transport scheme people must have the Balearic transport Travel Card. The move is expected to be widely welcomed and it should mean that traffic congestion on main local roads is substantially reduced especially during the summer months.
A government spokesman said: "the free transport scheme includes buses and trains and it will run for the whole of 2023."
There is growing concern over the traffic situation in the Balearics with large traffic jams at key junctions across the island.
One environmental group said this morning that the people of the Balearics had no excuse but to use public transport.
This is positive news but of course comes with large qualifiers. The transport system doesn’t adequately serve many smaller towns and villages and some larger ones too. Both in accessibility and frequency. For many, the car will still be the only option. Getting to and from Palma is fine but travelling across the island is still quite a complicated affair. But these are problems to be sorted. Getting any amount of the traffic off the roads is a good thing.