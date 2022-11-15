The Balearic government announced this morning that public transport would be free from next year in an effort to encourage people to leave their car at home. The central administration in Madrid will pay for all costs believed to be in the region of 43 million euros in the Balearics.

To gain access to the free transport scheme people must have the Balearic transport Travel Card. The move is expected to be widely welcomed and it should mean that traffic congestion on main local roads is substantially reduced especially during the summer months.

A government spokesman said: "the free transport scheme includes buses and trains and it will run for the whole of 2023."

There is growing concern over the traffic situation in the Balearics with large traffic jams at key junctions across the island.

One environmental group said this morning that the people of the Balearics had no excuse but to use public transport.