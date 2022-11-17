Sa Fortaleza, the Puerto Pollensa estate made famous by the BBC´s Night Manager series, has been sold to a Norwegian real estate tycoon, according to reports this afternoon from Norway. It was owned by Lord James Lupton. There has been no official confirmation of the sale.

Media reports suggested that the sales price was in the region of 60 million euros. Sa Fortaleza is one of Mallorca´s most expensive properties. Apart from being used in the filming of The Crown and The Night Manager, Rafa Nadal married his childhood sweetheart there four years ago.

It has been reported that the sale negotiations had been ongoing for most of the year. The purchase, if confirmed, would be one of the biggest ever in Mallorca.

James Roger Crompton Lupton, Baron Lupton, (born 15 June 1955) is a former Chairman of Greenhill Europe and Co-Treasurer of the Conservative Party, having donated more than £2.5 million to the party. He was created a life peer taking the title Baron Lupton, of Lovington in the County of Hampshire on 6 October 2015. He was educated at Sedbergh School and Lincoln College, Oxford.[2] He was previously Deputy Chairman of Baring Brothers International Ltd until the bank collapsed in 1995.

Lupton was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2012 New Year Honours. He is estimated to be worth £130 million.