Palma's sea front is being reformed pushing house prices up. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/11/2022 11:39
The reformation of Palma’s Paseo Mallorca is already starting to push property prices up and foreign investors are showing a great deal of interest in front line apartments and many are already investing in properties to refurbish them and put them back on the market, either to rent or to sell.
