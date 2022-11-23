Palma´s Jaime III street in central Palma maybe the premier shopping street in Mallorca but it comes at a cost which is one of the highest in the country. According to a survey by Cushman & Wakefield on average shop tennants pay 1,140 euros per square metre per year which is only slightly less than the top shopping streets in Madrid and Barcelona although far less than in Paris or London.

The high rents in Jaime III have been in the spotlight in recent years with some shops opting to move away simply because of the rents. Jaime III has some of the leading top brand shops in Palma.