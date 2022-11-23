Palma´s Jaime III street in central Palma maybe the premier shopping street in Mallorca but it comes at a cost which is one of the highest in the country. According to a survey by Cushman & Wakefield on average shop tennants pay 1,140 euros per square metre per year which is only slightly less than the top shopping streets in Madrid and Barcelona although far less than in Paris or London.
