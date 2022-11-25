The rate of property sales tax will increase in the New Year in some cases as much as 50 percent. The Spanish tax authorities have given the green light to councils to raise the rate of tax in some circumstances from January 1, 2023.
Property sales tax could rise by as much as 50 percent in Spain
New rates come into force in New Year
