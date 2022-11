The local elections in Mallorca are almost six months away but already local political parties are looking to British and other European expats to break the deadlock in many key island councils. in Andratx tomorrow the ruling centre-right Partido Popular is holding a meeting with German residents to inform them of their voting rights and their election policies.

In Andratx alone the foreign community makes up 15 percent of the population the majority of whom can vote in the May local elections. British residents, despite Brexit, will still be able to vote and they have been told to check that their names are on the electoral roll.

In key councils such as Andratx and Calvia and to a lesser extent Alucudia and Pollensa the so-called foreign vote could help change the balance of power. However, in previous elections voter turnout amongst expats has been poor.