Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is enjoying a well deserved break in Santa Ponsa where he has recently bought a home. He opted for Mallorca rather than travelling to Qatar to see the World Cup.

It is unclear if the German ace is living at his new home which he purchased last summer because building work is taking place. The former owner had connections to a major international circus and the house was filled with statues and paintings of animals.

The Leicester City manager Brendan Rogers is one of Klopp´s neighbours. In a recent interview Klopp said that he felt very much at home on Mallorca and he even joked that he hoped one day to coach Real Mallorca.