Believe it or not, but a penguin has been spotted in Mallorca, in Portitxol near Palma.

Its normal habit is the North Atlantic but according to experts it is trying to flee the cold, although it does not feel much warmer in Mallorca at the moment with snow forecast this weekend.

Penguins have also been spotted this year in Es Trenc, Pollensa, Santa Ponsa, Porto Petro and Cabrera. Rafel Mas, an expert with the Species Protection Service at the Ministry for the Environment, explained that this autumn they are arriving “en masse” on the east coast of the mainland but in Mallorca they are arriving in greater numbers than on other occasions.