Believe it or not, but a penguin has been spotted in Mallorca, in Portitxol near Palma.
Its normal habit is the North Atlantic but according to experts it is trying to flee the cold, although it does not feel much warmer in Mallorca at the moment with snow forecast this weekend.
Penguins land in Mallorca
Birds escaping the cold, but it is near freezing in the Balearics
