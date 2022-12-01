The Mayor of Andratx and leader of the centre-right Partido Popular in the municipality, Estefania Gonzalvo, said that it was a grave error not to listen to foreign residents because they could help find solutions to present day problems which had been successfully dealt with in their country of origin.

The leader of the Partido Popular said that she wanted everyone, whatever nationality, to feel very much at home in the municipality, one of the wealthiest on the island.

This evening she met with German residents of Andratx but similar meetings will be held with other nationalites over the coming weeks including British residents. Gonzalvo, who has recently taken over as Mayor, said that her council were reducing taxes.

The meeting this evening was the first broadside in the race for the local elections which take place in May next year. Non-Spanish citizens can vote in the council elections.

If you want more information on voting in the local elections go out: www.votebaleares.org