On Thursday evening, an assembly of family doctors from Mallorca's primary care health service voted in favour of strike action.

One hundred and fifty doctors who formed this assembly voted overwhelmingly for a strike in protest at working conditions. These are not about pay but have to do with pressures on doctors who complain, among other things, that they do not have sufficient time to attend to individual patients. They want the health service "to make real efforts" to attract more doctors.

The Simebal doctors union will now call a meeting of its executive and make a final decision and set dates and conditions for a strike which, assuming it does go ahead, will start some time in January.