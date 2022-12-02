Emergency services in the Tramuntana Mountains, Mallorca.

Emergency services at the scene.

Escorca02/12/2022 19:00
A 61-year-old man who was looking for mushrooms in the mountains in Escorca died on Friday after he he fell and suffered violent blows.

The Guardia Civil say that the incident occurred around 1pm. It would appear that the man slipped on wet rocks, which caused him to fall.

Mountain rescue units, Civil Protection and medics were all mobilised. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.