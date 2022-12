Michael Douglas is one of Hollywood´s most successful actors and according to new estimates, he has a fortune of 350 million dollars, according to FanBolt. One of his key assets is his Mallorca home, between Deya and Valldemossa, which had been valued at 60 million dollars.

Douglas paid 3.5 million dollars for his Mallorca home, S´Estaca in 1990. It was first listed for sale for 60 million dollars in 2014 and then at 32 million dollars in 2019. A buyer was never found and it was taken off the market. Michael Douglas and wife Catherine Zeta Jones now spend a considerable amount of time at the home which has been extensively reformed over the years.

He was introduced to Mallorca by his first wife, Diandra. His divorce is believed to have cost him in excess of 40 million dollars.