The burst water pipe at a construction site in Pont d'Inca (Marratxi) on Saturday affected 44 vehicles. In this video, a resident shows the damage caused to his car. This was taken after water had been drained from the car and it was moved from the parking lot where vehicles were totally inundated.

Although this incident occurred in Marratxi, the water pipe in question is the responsibility of Emaya, the Palma municipal services agency. Technicians from Emaya were among those who went to the scene on Saturday. They had to divert supplies to ensure that homes were not without water. Meanwhile, Marratxi town hall technicians were making initial assessments of the damage to vehicles.