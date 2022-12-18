A 28-year-old Uruguayan man suffered a heart attack and died on Sunday after having had a kickabout with friends at the football ground in Cala Millor.

Around 12.30, emergency services were alerted that a man had collapsed. Sant Llorenç police were first on the scene, attempted to resuscitate him and gave him shocks with a defibrillator. Guardia Civil officers, a doctor and medics from the PAC centre in Son Servera arrived and continued efforts to revive him. They were unsuccessful.

His friends said that he had done a number of sprints, felt unwell and then fell to the ground.