The Balearic government has reached an agreement with cruise ship operators and only three ships will be allowed to visit the port of Palma at any one time in 2023. The new rules go even further stating that only one of these three ships can be "mega cruise-ships", the giants of the sea which can accomodate thousands of passengers.

The Balearic government promised to resolve the issue of overcrowding by cruise ship passengers in Palma when it came to power and they have been successful. However, the new rulings will not please everyone, especially retailers in the city, who rely on this lucrative market. Palma is effectively split over cruise ships with the business community underlining its importance while some residents say that the city is overcrowed. Environmentalists have warned about the impact of cruise ships on Palma.

It is unclear whether the new rulings will mean that fewer ships will now visit Palma.