Mallorca is going to be back on global TV screens this week with the HBO Max premiere of The Climb on January 12. The series is a rock climbing competition that features famed actor Jason Mamoa and Chris Sharma, the legendary rock climber and has been fimed in Mallorca.

The Climb will revolve around amateur rock climbers, who will face tough mental and physical challenges as they work to emerge victorious and win a grand cash prize. The series was created by Jason Mamoa via his very own production company, On The Roam.

The official synopsis for The Climb according to the press release, reads:

“THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize.”

Filming has taken place over the past few summers and much of it was based out of Puerto Soller.