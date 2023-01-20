

According to a study by the Balearic University (UIB), 89.8 percent (practically nine out of every ten) of tourists who visit the Balearics supports paying more for accommodation if it helps to finance measures to offset or reduce emissions.

The study was carried out between August and September 2022 at Palma airport and 1,530 tourists of 18 different nationalities were interviewed.

In general terms, 98.6 percent of tourists visiting the Balearics are “fully aware” of the carbon footprint associated with their trips.

According to the study, 91.6 percent of tourists who visit the Balearics are concerned about the negative effects of climate change on a global scale.

83 percent believe that it is necessary to change consumption and production patterns, and 67.2 percent feel a personal responsibility to contribute through actions to reduce or offset their carbon footprint.

With regard to their tourism and leisure activities, 47.6 per cent of those surveyed are willing to change their travel patterns in order to redirect them towards less polluting alternatives.

12 per cent of those surveyed plan to avoid flying in the future, a proportion that falls among British and Spanish tourists and among those of a younger age or those who make frequent visits to the Balearics.



Once at the destination, the majority of tourists (95.7 per cent) are willing to support actions and projects aimed at reducing or offsetting the carbon footprint resulting from their stay.



The Balearics introduced a tourist tax in 2016 and back when such a decision was taken, the authorities said that the fund will be used to make tourism more sustainable.

Currently, all persons over the age of 16 staying in the Balearics are required to pay a fee between €1 and €4 per night.

The authorities reveal that day campers are required to pay a fee of €1 per day, cruise passengers and those staying in cheaper hotels and apartments are required to pay a fee of €2, those staying in mid-range accommodation are required to pay a fee of €3, and those staying in luxury hotels are required to pay a fee of €4.

Data provided by the authorities show that around €12 million years will be raised each year as a result of the tourist tax. Moreover, it has been emphasised that the money will be used to protect as well as maintain the natural resources of the area.