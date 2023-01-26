The Lío Mallorca nightclub is scheduled to open in June this year. Operated by the Pachá Group, it is on the Palma Paseo Marítimo site of the old Tito's club that was sold by the Cursach Group to Camper, who are undertaking redevelopment in the area.

This will be the fourth Lío, the first of which was in Ibiza. It is a nightclub brand known for its high-quality cabaret and gastronomy, and it has been announced that in Mallorca the restaurant will come under Michelin-star chef Andreu Genestra.

The other clubs are in London (from this March) and Mykonos. Pachá, with a long history in the Ibiza nightlife sector, have plans for more clubs in Dubai, Las Vegas and Miami.

CEO Sanjay Nandi says: "We are very excited to be bringing the Lío experience to Mallorca and to continue the story of one of the most iconic entertainment venues in the Mediterranean. Lío has been entertaining the party crowd for over a decade at its Lío Ibiza headquarters and now, with Lío Mallorca, the Pachá Group will continue its commitment to bringing world-class nightlife experiences to clients around the world and with our ambitions to be leaders in the environmental, social and governance sector."