It was perfect timing and a perfect shoot for Nicole Kidman at Palma airport on Friday. Filming was taking place on the new Paramount series, Lioness, at the airport involving a private jet and the Hollywood mega-star. But once filming was completed, Nicole, boarded another private jet for a brief break in London. It was perfecting timing and a great end to a full week of filming for Nicole.

Lioness which stars Kidman, Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman is being filmed on the island at numerous locations.

Lioness is an American television spy drama series created by Taylor Sheridan (the creator of “Yellowstone” franchise). The plot of Lioness revolves around a woman who loses her children, her lover and her freedom when she is framed for fraud committed by her husband before his death. Taylor Sheridan along with Sheridan, Jill Wagner, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari set to executive produce. Based on a real-life CIA program, LIONESS follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.