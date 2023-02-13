The Palma city council has come up with a novel if rather uncomfortable way of solving the housing crisis in Palma...live in a specially adapted container.

Some cities have adopted the modified shipping containers as the way to offer cheap housing to residents and the city council supports the idea. But Balearic President Francina Armengol sought to distance herself from the plan although she did welcome the proposal from the Palma council.

The containers are compact to say the least but come with all the necessary amenities. Palma has some of the highest rents in the country and the council believes that it could be the way forward. The Balearic government is already looking at ways to curb the purchase of properties by non-residents in an effort to solve the housing crisis.