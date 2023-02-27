The 112 Emergency service has advised the population to take extreme precautions and avoid unnecessary travel in the Balearics until storm Juliette moves away from the region on Wednesday.
Emergency department warns people not to go out in Mallorca
Balearics population advised to stay at home
Also in News
- "My mother said she had seen Madeleine on the Cala Gran beach on two occasions during our stay..."
- British police in contact with Guardia Civil over Madeleine sighting in Cala d'Or
- Red alert for snow as Storm Juliette hits Mallorca, temperatures below freezing
- Mallorca horror crash, one dead several injured in Pollensa
- 50 centimetres of snow dumps on Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.