The 112 Emergency service has advised the population to take extreme precautions and avoid unnecessary travel in the Balearics until storm Juliette moves away from the region on Wednesday.

The Director General for Emergencies has activated level 2 (IG-2) of the Special Plan to deal with the Risk of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (Meteobal) in view of the forecast of heavy snow in the Serra de Tramuntana.

It has also activated IG-1 of the Special Flood Plan (Inunbal) in the Tramuntana mountain range due to the forecast of heavy rain, strong winds and coastal phenomena across the islands from this afternoon.

⚠️‼️ACTUALITZACIÓ: TRAMS TANCATS per acumulació de neu

⛔Ma-5017 (Randa-Cura)

⛔️Ma-2100, km 1 fins al 10 (Orient)

⛔️Ma-11A, km 17 fins al 28 (Coll de Sóller)

⛔️Ma-2130, km 7 fins al 15 (Caimari-Lluc)

⛔️Ma-10, km 6 fins al 47,5 (Pollença-Lluc-Sóller)

⛔️ Ma-2140 (Sa Calobra) https://t.co/1gz0Pa2CfQ — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) February 27, 2023

Among the recommendations, 112 advises to avoid travelling by car or do so on main roads, to carry a charged mobile phone and sufficient fuel in the vehicle, and chains for the Tramuntana mountain range.

In maritime areas, it advises to avoid approaching promenades, breakwaters or cliffs, not to drive vehicles on roads near the coast, to avoid practising any type of water sport and to ensure mooring in a sheltered place for boats.