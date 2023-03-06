A week on from when Storm Juliette hit the Balearics bringing record amounts of snow and rain, teams of engineers are still working to clear the snow and fallen trees along six stretches of road in Mallorca which are still closed to traffic, most of them in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range.

And the Vice President of the Balearic Government, Juan Pedro Yllanes, today called on the general public not to travel to the Serra de la Tramuntana mountains until Thursday, once work to clean up the trees that fell as a result of squall Juliette has been completed.

Yllanes explained that recovery work is underway on the roads affected by the heavy snow and rain and is expected to last until Wednesday.

According to the Council of Mallorca’s Roads Department, the stretches closed today, Monday, are due to the accumulation of snow or fallen trees are the Ma-10 road, from kilometre 6 to 47.5 (Pollença-Fornalutx); Ma-11A, from kilometre 16.97 to 27.79, in Coll de Sóller; Ma-2100, between Bunyola-Orient-Alaró; Ma-2130, from kilometre 7 to 15 between Caimari-Lluc.

❇Este fin de semana se ha montado un puesto de coordinación del voluntariado de @MallorcaPCivil en el Centro de Emergencias del 112 que ha dado especial apoyo a las tareas de cierre de vías que permanecen cortadas en Mallorca. Muchas gracias por todo vuestro trabajo y apoyo🙏 pic.twitter.com/v6tovlDMD5 — Emergències 112 Illes Balears (@Emergencies_112) March 6, 2023

The section of the Formentor road (Ma-2210) up to kilometre 19.6 and the Ma-3433, up to kilometre 8, between Sa Pobla and Playa de Muro, also remain closed.

At 9:00 a.m., the 112 emmerency department reported a total of 591 incidents in the Balearics caused by the storm, of which 555 incidents were in Mallorca, 52 of them in Manacor, 51 in Pollensa, 52 in Felanitx and 49 in Palma.

There have also been 29 incidents in Minorca and 7 in Ibiza.