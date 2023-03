Spain is running short of eggs and some supermarkets on the mainland have introduced rationing after an outbreak of panic buying. Farmers say that they can´t keep up with demand and although, supermarkets in Mallorca appear to be unaffected, there is some concern.

It is unclear whether it is a short-term problem or whether it could extend into the busy Easter holiday period. Spain´s great agricultural depth usually means that it is unaffectd by shortages of this type. The Spanish government is closely monitoring the situation.