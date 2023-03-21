The superyacht High Power III dropped anchor off Puerto Portals this afternoon as the nautical season starts to get underway. Up to 12 guests can be accomodated on board and she also has accommodation for 19 crew members.

Originally named the Numptia in 2008 by her first owner, an Italian-American businessman, she was delivered, after three years of construction, in July 2011.

After a summer in Mediterranean Sea, Numptia took part at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show. In autumn 2011 it crossed the Atlantic to reach the Caribbean Sea, where it was made available for charter. Just 10 months after delivery, in summer 2012, Numptia was sold to a Swiss businessman, who changed her name to High Power III.

Photograph: Michael Stadler.