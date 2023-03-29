Ryanair is calling on the European Union to protect passenger flights and keep European Union skies open during air traffic control strikes this summer. According to the airline, overflights over French airspace are cancelled while French flights arer protected.

"France protects domestic flights using minimum service law while non-French flights are cancelled," Ryanair said this morning. The EU won´t protect flights that pass over French airspace so millions of non-French passengers face flight cancellations during repeated French air traffic control strikes," the airline said in a statement.

The airline is calling on the European Union to take action to ensure that disruption is limited. They are urging their clients to sign a petition.