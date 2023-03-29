Jorge Sánchez, the president of the Balearic Boxing Federation and his father Manuel, a former president and currently the vice president, have been arrested by the National Police in connection with investigations into alleged illegal immigration, misuse of funds and the possible fixing of fights.

The police investigations started several months ago following a complaint filed by the Spanish Boxing Federation. The Balearic government's sports directorate is understood to have also raised complaints. The arrests were made on Wednesday morning.

The illegal immigration accusations relate primarily to professional boxers from Nicaragua. Invited to come to Mallorca, they were then allegedly housed in Spanish territory and issued with licences by the Balearic Boxing Federation. However, they did not have permits to stay in Spain. Fights were arranged in other countries, e.g. the UK, as well as in Spain.

A second line of investigation is into subsidies to the federation. On February 25, an amateur boxing event to be held in Felanitx was called off after officers appeared at the sports centre and subsequently summoned various referees, boxers and managers to testify at the National Police headquarters.

A further line is into possible match fixing, while several people have apparently told police that it has been common for low-ranked boxers to be matched so that local fighters could win and use these victories as a way to dispute higher category championships.