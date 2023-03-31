A British tourist was arrested by the Guardia Civil on Thursday morning, accused of having intentionally run over two other Britons in Magalluf.
Briton arrested after running over two people in Magalluf
Police found him on Son Matías beach
2 comments
For once I agree with Zoltan. The driver is utter scum.
Lowlife like this should be banned from Spain.