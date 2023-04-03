King Felipe VI of Spain made a surprise visit to Palma on Sunday and went out for diner with a group of friends at the Italian restaurant Sandro, in Palma, which hit the headlines earlier this year after Hollywood Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman visited the restaurant on at least two occasions.

Morgan was in Mallorca filming Lioness with Nicole Kidman.

The owner of the establishment, Sandro Putignano said that the King ate with four other people at a table that had been reserved for a month, but the restaurant did not know that it was the monarch who was going to turn up. They had not been informed, nor had they received a visit from security personnel.

Two couples arrived at the table first, and finally the king appeared, alone. It was a relaxed dinner and although other guests recognised him, “it was all very discreet”, explained the restaurateur.

The menu consisted of several starters (’carpaccio’ of prawns with pico de gallo and avocado, ‘vitello tonnato’ and rosemary ‘focaccia’), a pasta with sheep’s cheese and pepper (’cacio pepe’) and for dessert a hand-whipped lemon sorbet (’sgropino’), as well as sharing tiramisu and ‘panna cota’ with the rest of the diners.

“He said he hadn’t eaten such good pasta in a long time,” said the owner.



Sandro Putignano, who has been running the restaurant for nine years, expressed his surprise at the visit of the monarch, whom he greeted and made suggestions for the menu and wine.

The king posed for photographs with the owner of the restaurant and other members of staff.

The restaurant has shared the image on its social networks, expressing “the honour” of receiving the King.

“It was a very special moment for all our team and we are very grateful for his visit,” they said.