The Council of Mallorca and the University of the Balearic Islands are developing a system for geolocating illegal holiday apartment rentals in Palma.

This will involve taking data from website advertisements and creating heat maps to determine hot spots of illegal rental activity. These data will then be cross checked with cadastral maps in creating spatial databases. The Council said on Monday that it anticipates locating some 500 illegal lets using this system.

Five more tourism inspectors have been recruited by the Council, taking the total to twenty. Inspection hours will be increased, with greater emphasis being placed on evenings and weekends when adverts may appear before then being removed.

In 2022, 237 illegal holiday rentals were identified in Mallorca. Most of these were in Palma. The Council's target is to boost the detection to 800 to 1,000.