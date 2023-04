The "pitched battle" between members of two rival drugs clans at a finca in Sant Joan on Monday night came about because one of the clan in charge of the finca was watching security camera images and witnessed five hooded and armed men entering the property.

They tied up the two people who were at the property and were in the process of stealing marijuana plants when around a dozen men armed with axes, knives and machetes arrived. Six people were admitted to hospital with injuries that resulted from the fight. Two of them were able to appear in court in Palma on Thursday. They were remanded in custody.

At the finca, police discovered 700 plants with a value of around 200,000 euros.