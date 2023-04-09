The trial will start shortly of three men involved in a robbery in Puerto Andratx in February last year.

Around 2.30am on February 10, two of the three broke into a property and threatened the owners with a gun. The third man was waiting in a car. They got away with 3,300 euros. The three - one Spaniard, one Chilean and one Pole - were arrested in July 2022. They have been in prison ever since. The Prosecutor's Office is seeking five-year sentences for each of them.

The property has a restaurant on the ground floor. 2,300 euros of takings were stolen plus 1,000 euros that were in a handbag.

At the time of the arrests, the Guardia Civil found drugs in a car belonging to one of the three. These were for distribution, and he faces a separate charge and a possible thirty-month sentence.