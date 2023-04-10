Calas de Mallorca was developed in the 1960s principally as a tourist resort. But there are some 1,000 residents, and they have been demanding improvements for years.

Manacor town hall has now approved investment of 1.2 million euros. This will be spent on roads, pavements and lighting - public infrastructure, in other words. C. Cabrera and C. Dragonera, both in a very poor condition, are among the roads that will be improved. The street lighting in Calas de Mallorca, the town hall accepts, is totally deficient.

However, there are specific instances, such as pavements on C. Formentor, where the town hall can't act because it doesn't actually own them. Calas de Mallorca is something of a curious case - the consequence of the development - in that not all of it has been formally "adopted" by the town hall, a situation which was meant to have been resolved some years ago.

Even so, the current councillor for urban planning, Núria Hinojosa, says that "Calas de Mallorca has been abandoned for the last 30 years by the town hall and we have an historical debt with the residents, who have the same right to receive investment as in other urban centres".

She adds that the urban planning department is committed to improving the image and the tourist quality "of this jewel, unknown to many, which is Calas de Mallorca".