The Guardia Civil and the Maritime Rescue service have rescued 19 immigrants from a small boat which was intercepted near the island of Cabrera, south of Mallorca, in the early hours of this morning.

According to the Government Delegation in the Balearics, the operation was carried out at 4.45 a.m. one mile northwest of Cabrera.

The detained migrants are of North African and sub-Saharan origin and apparently all are in good health.

On Monday, 23 immigrants were intercepted arriving irregularly in two small boats on Formentera, on the beaches of Migjorn and s’Estufador.

So far this year 13 small boats have arrived in the Balearics carrying 205 immigrants, while in 2022 , 174 irregular vessels with 2,570 occupants were detected off the Balearic coast, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior.