Spain's King Juan Carlos, who abdicated in favour of his son King Felipe, will fly to London from his Middle East home next week for a private lunch with King Charles.

The controversial 85-year-old royal, who has been at the centre of corruption investigations in Spain and a long-running and ongoing legal battle with his former lover, is also expected to make only his second visit to Spain since his shock departure in August 2020.

El Mundo reports tha he will travel from London to the Galician resort of Sanxenxo, one of the places he visited in his first return to his homeland in May last year following his move to Abu Dhabi nearly three years ago, to take part in a regatta.