Forty-four people who were invited to lunch by the producers of the hit TV show, Masterchef, got food poisoning. The incident took place during filming of the popular TV show in Valencia. Red faced TV bosses said that it was the first time ever that an incident of this type had happened on Masterchef.

One of those affected by the outbreak said that he had lost five kilos in three days. He also hit out at TV bosses for not offering any sort of apology.

A full investigation is under way.