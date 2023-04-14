It wasn't exactly the Good Morning Mallorca four young tourists had expected when they took a table and chairs out on the square in front of their rented flat to enjoy a "street breakfast". In fact, local residents nearly choked on their cereal when they saw the four tourists sitting around the table in the middle of the Palma square.

Local residents confronted the girls without even a Bon Dia, telling them that a square in the centre of Palma was no place for a street breakfast. The girls countered, trying to butter up the residents and hoping that it would lead to amicable toast. But their charm offensive failed and it turned into a full English shouting match without the bacon or the eggs. The girls claimed that their rented flat was too small to enjoy a meal. In the end the police were called and they grilled both sides. The girls were forced to bid goodbye to their breakfast table and chairs.

One resident was heard to tell the girls that next time they should get a hotel with bed and breakfast!