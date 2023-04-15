What has Malaga got that Mallorca hasn't for British tourists? Figures released this week show that almost three times more British tourists headed to Malaga in March than Mallorca. Official figures stated that 129,000 British tourists came to Mallorca compared to 330,000 to Malaga.

The British were the number 1 nationality at Malaga airport in March but the third nationality at Palma airport. In fact, Malaga airport was the third busiest airport in Spain last month after Madrid and Barcelona. A total of 376,000 German tourists passed through Palma airport in March but only 86,000 through Malaga.

"The British reign supreme in Malaga and present forecasts suggest that this trend will continue throughout the summer," said one holiday source. Malaga appears to have been more successful in attracting British tourists during the low season than Mallorca. Price is probably one of the factors with the mainland being cheaper than Mallorca.