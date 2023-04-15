Marga Prohens, the leader of the Partido Popular in the Balearics and candidate for the presidency of the Balearics, unveiled the party's manifesto in Palma on Saturday. Promising tax cuts and an end to a "suffocating environment" of interventionism and populism of the left, Prohens nevertheless highlighted a policy item akin to that of the left - regulation of the number of cars that can be brought to the islands.

For tourism, the PP will develop policy that avoids "a feeling of congestion or saturation incompatible with the well-being of citizens". In this regard, there will be "decentralisation" of tourism policy to the island councils and town halls, so that they can adopt measures considered to be the most appropriate. Regulating the entry of vehicles would be based on technical analysis of the carrying capacities of each of the islands, "always within the European regulatory framework".

As previously reported, the PP will maintain the tourist tax and create a fund using revenue from the tax as well as from European Next Generation and Balearic Special Regime funds to modernise tourist resorts. In this respect, Prohens didn't only refer to the usual suspects, as Alcudia and resorts in the east of the island were mentioned as well as Magalluf and Playa de Palma.

On cruise tourism, the PP will continue to defend its benefits for retail and hospitality but will pursue a policy of less polluting ships and staggered arrivals in order to prevent a sensation of saturation among the resident population.

Prohens said that there will be a "clear roadmap" for the tourism sector that is "not subject to temporary or partisan fluctuations" and which is committed to the "economic, social and environmental sustainability" of the Balearics as a tourist destination.