The president of the CAEB Restaurants Association, Alfonso Robledo, says that 80% of bills are now paid with cards or phones and that this has led to a decrease in tips.
He notes that some customers do add tips or leave tips in cash, but "people usually forget". This is why more and more restaurants are adopting the suggestions with the bills. However, he stresses that "a tip must always be optional". "Indicating it on the bill should be a decision for each business."
The association, while it is content to let restaurants suggest tips, is opposed to any obligation to leave tips. The official position is that of the national federation, Hostelería de España, which states that "tipping is a voluntary gesture". It is an extra that customers pay as a reward for service they consider to be good.
There are accusations that employers seek tips as a means of compensating for low salaries. Robledo is adamant: "That's rubbish and is even more so given the increases in salaries that have been set by the new hospitality agreement.
"Hospitality establishments must concern themselves with ensuring that customers receive good service and that they remunerate workers in accordance with the regulations. Tips have nothing to do with salaries. Worker pay is regulated by sectoral collective agreements that employer organisations sign with unions."
The Consubal consumers association says that, in principle, it is against "any system that is intended to induce the customer to leave a tip". Its president, Alfonso Rodríguez, emphasises that tips must always be voluntary, but he adds that "so long as it is to compensate for the fact that people almost never carry cash and it also guarantees that this money goes to workers, it (the suggestion method) seems like a good formula to me".
Adding a tip onto your card payment just doesn’t feel right and I have a strong sense that it won’t go anywhere near the staff I feel deserve it. I much prefer to leave some cash in the dish. If I have some, and I get it that cash is an endangered species. Many years ago I was accosted by an indignant waitress when I didn’t leave a tip (and she really didn’t deserve one), but she said that the tips made up for her poor pay. That I can believe. I suspect it is as true now as then. The way forward? How about a mandatory course for all hospitality staff, government and any face to face staff on customer service? For a hot spot tourist and expat destination it is seriously poor, not just to foreigners but Mallorcans too.