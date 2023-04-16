Easter tourism in Palma has been very good, as it has been in much of Mallorca. But tourists, whether in large numbers or not, can occasionally act in ways that draw recrimination, as was the case when four tourists set up a breakfast table in Plaça Sant Jeroni the other day. Local residents took exception to this, even if Council of Mallorca tourism inspectors must be licking their lips thanks to the unexpected publicity. The tourists in question explained that their apartment was too small to be able to enjoy a meal; holiday apartments are illegal in Palma.

Now there is the case of a tourist who climbed onto a watchtower on the Dalt Murada. Or supposedly a tourist, as this can't be certain. Assuming he was, he may have been there for a selfie. Tourists the world over place themselves in odd and often risky situations in pursuit of images for Instagram. The tourism of excesses law does refer to situations in which there is a risk of injury (or worse), but it has balconing in mind rather than watchtowers with heritage value.