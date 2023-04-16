Easter tourism in Palma has been very good, as it has been in much of Mallorca. But tourists, whether in large numbers or not, can occasionally act in ways that draw recrimination, as was the case when four tourists set up a breakfast table in Plaça Sant Jeroni the other day. Local residents took exception to this, even if Council of Mallorca tourism inspectors must be licking their lips thanks to the unexpected publicity. The tourists in question explained that their apartment was too small to be able to enjoy a meal; holiday apartments are illegal in Palma.
