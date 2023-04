Rafa Nadal's cousin is standing as a candidate for the Balearic parliament for the centre right Partido Popular in the forthcoming local elections in May. Rafa Nadal Barcelo is 14th on the list of the Partido Popular. The tennis ace´s cousin is following in his father's footsteps who was both a councillor and a local Member of Parliament for the Partido Popular.

Nadal Barcelo was named in the political list headed by Marga Prohens who is bidding to become the next President of the Balearics in May. Also named on the list was the prominent local businessman, Alejandro Saenz de Sa Pedro, who is President of the Association of Industralists.

Political commentators say that the result of the local elections is to close to call. A survey by our sister newspaper, Ultima Hora, suggested that the left-wing coalition led by the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) which has governed Palma for the last four years could be ousted and replaced by a right-wing coalition formed by the Partido Popular and the far-right Vox.