The arrivals area at Palma airport was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a small fire broke out in the engine of one of moving walkaways. The Guardia Civil ordered that the arrivals area be evacuated because of relatively large amounts of smoke.

It is believed that the engine overheated leading to a small fire, according to initial reports. The fire brigade quickly extinguished the blaze but the evacuation was ordered because one of the rubber belts driving the walkaway had caught fire filling part of the building with smoke.

The fire brigade used giant ventilators in an effort to clear the smoke.