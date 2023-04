Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio came off the bench in the eightieth minute on Tuesday as Madrid beat Chelsea two-nil at Stamford Bridge. Celebrating his team's progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League, Palma-born Asensio will have a further celebration on June 30 - his wedding at La Fortalesa in Pollensa.

Related news Double footballing wedding at La Fortalesa in Pollensa He and his girlfriend Sandra Garal live in Madrid, but they also have a 112-square-metre penthouse in Costa d'en Blanes. Valued at something over half a million euros, it is being refurbished. Sandra Garal has shared some images of the architect's design for this refurbishment.