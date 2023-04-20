Jeff Bezos's Abeona in Palma, Mallorca

When you are the owner of the world's largest sailboat, you clearly require a yacht to act as a support vessel to the sailboat. And so it is with the executive president of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.

His sailboat Koru is 127 metres long. It recently 'premiered' in Mallorca. And now has come Abeona. It docked at Club de Mar in Palma on Wednesday. Seventy-five metres in length, Abeona assists Koru, transporting additional equipment and coming replete with its own helicopter.