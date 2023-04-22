One of three men in the boat was captured in Cala d'Or. | Última hora
Santanyi22/04/2023 09:43
The Guardia Civil are undertaking an intensive search for packets of hashish that were thrown from a boat on Friday off Mallorca's east coast.
