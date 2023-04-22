The Guardia Civil are undertaking an intensive search for packets of hashish that were thrown from a boat on Friday off Mallorca's east coast.

A dramatic pursuit of the boat by the Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety Agency boats resulted in the detention of one person in Cala d'Or. The Guardia suspect that up to a dozen people were involved in a drugs trafficking operation.

Police forces as well as the Guardia Civil and Maritime Safety are now conducting land and sea patrols in trying to find the packets. The police are asking members of the public to inform them immediately if they come across a packet, while they are also warning that people will face charges if they discover drugs and then try to sell them.

The Cala d'Or area was where the drugs were thrown overboard. There were three men on the boat, two of whom managed to flee. The third person was captured in Cala d'Or.